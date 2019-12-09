Sadie Robertson thanked her new husband, Christian Huff, for loving all of her — including her stretchmarks — in a candid Instagram post on Saturday, December 7.

“’Whoa babe your stretch marks are so cool’ – things husbands say,” the former Duck Dynasty star, 22, captioned two photos of herself relaxing on the beach in a red one-piece swimsuit.

“I’m finding it’s pretty cool that the things I was insecure about my husband thinks are the best,” the newlywed continued. “But when I really start to think about it, i think that the things most people are insecure about are the things we think are the best on the ones we love. Smile lines, face wrinkles, stretch marks, scars that say we made it through something hard, and all the other things we notice in the mirror that bother us, our friends and family notice and love and are proud of the people we have become.”

“Just think about it,” she concluded. “If we love it for other people let’s just start loving it for ourselves too – it would make life a lot more fun.”

The former reality TV star’s husband of two weeks commented on her post, writing, “My babyyyyy❤️ so proud of you and so in love with you honey🤩 love your honesty and realness.”

Robertson and Huff, 21, tied the knot on November 25 in a ceremony at her family’s farm in West Monroe, Louisiana, in front of guests including the bride’s parents, Korie and Willie Robertson, Dancing With the Stars alum Alfonso Ribeiro and Fuller House’s Candace Cameron Bure.

Earlier this month, the couple, who got engaged in June after nine months of dating, shared photos from their beach honeymoon in Mexico.

“I might not be able to take the beach with me BUT IM TAKING THE VIEW AYEEEE,” the “WHOA That’s Good” podcast host captioned her happy snaps on December 2. “I know it’s only week 1 but marriage is awesome.”

On Saturday, Robertson’s mom, Korie, shared three photos from the couple’s wedding ceremony that showed the special moment when their loved ones gathered around them in prayer.

“This moment 😭🙌🏻 this was when everything stopped,” she captioned the pics. “All of the planning and preparing, the decorating and the details, the making sure I hadn’t forgotten anything, that I had said all the things I wanted to say to her before she got married, all that lead up to right here…everything stopped as we placed our hands on Sadie and Christian and together lifted our hearts to God. Ours and Christian’s family came to the front after they said their vows just for a moment and prayed over them, asking of one accord for God to bless them, to protect them, to make them strong and courageous, to hold them in His arms, to make theirs a love that will never fail, to give them a beautiful life-together in His will and a home filled with the fruits of His Spirit of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, self-control and also a home filled with sweet, sweet children.”

“We all prayed silently and quietly,” she concluded. “I don’t know what each person’s prayer was specifically, but I know that God heard our every word and He loves to answer the prayers of His children. Thanking Him already for what He has planned for these two. This was a holy moment that I will never, ever forget.”