Marital bliss! Sadie Robertson and husband Christian Huff are soaking up some sun on their honeymoon, one week after they tied the knot.

“I might not be able to take the beach with me BUT IM TAKING THE VIEW AYEEEE,” Robertson, 22, wrote on Instagram on Monday, December 2. “I know it’s only week 1 but marriage is awesome.”

The Ducky Dynasty alum shared two photos of her and her new husband, who she’s been married to for seven days. In one photo the reality star and her love are smiling on the sand, while the other photo shows Huff enjoying the spoils of their honeymoon with lots of chips, salsa and guac.

For his part, Huff shared two additional photos from the couple’s relaxing vacation. In one snap, his wife is enjoying a drink at the beach with him, and in the other the duo is lounging poolside and showing off their tans.

“Best week of my life with my smokin wife🔥🕺🏽🌴,” he captioned the honeymoon pictures.

Robertson married Huff, 21, on November 25 in a ceremony at her family’s farm in West Monroe, Louisiana, Us Weekly confirmed. Robertson’s parents, Korie and Willie Robertson, were in attendance as they exchanged vows five months after getting engaged.

Celebrity guests included Dancing With the Stars alum Alfonso Ribeiro and Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure.

On November 26, the newlyweds shared their first photos from their big day. “Forever, me and you,” Sadie captioned a photo of herself starring into her husband’s eyes. She also posted a shot of her Marilyn Monroe-inspired gown — complete with long, white gloves — and her and her husband finding a ladybug for luck while posing for wedding pictures.

“Fairytale moments ✨ So many more pics and so many more words to come … now, back to my honeymoon :),” she captioned a series of images of the couple’s happy day while on her honeymoon.

The “WHOA That’s Good” podcast host always wanted to get married at home with her loved ones surrounding her. “My whole life I always said I wanted to get married at my house,” she told Us exclusively before tying the knot. “I’ve been in California and Tennessee and all these different places, and I think for me, when I’m home, it’s like my safe place. It’s, like, just a place of peace.”

Scroll down to see what the newlyweds have been up to on their tropical honeymoon.