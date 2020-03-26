Paying it forward. Sadie Robertson showed her support for 5,000 brides who had to cancel or postpone their weddings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Wow, I can not believe how many of your weddings are affected by this time,” Robertson, 22, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 24. “I’m so so so sorry to hear that.”

In order to give some of the brides something to brighten their spirits, the Duck Dynasty alum gifted the ladies with a special present.

The newlywed star, who tied the knot in 2019, revealed that nearly 40,000 people commented on her previous post asking for details about weddings that were affected by the spread of COVID-19. She capped the number to 5,000 brides, who she will give a small present to during the tough time.

“We are working our little quarantine butts off to get the quantity of gifts to send y’all,” she wrote on Tuesday. “We want ALL of you to feel seen and celebrated though.”

For those who didn’t fall into the gift recipient group, Robertson came up with two backup ideas. For starters, she sent an email with a code to her LO Fam online community to those who shared their information. The subscription fee for the site will be waived for now, and she also shared a surprise message from jeweler Consider the Wldflwrs.

The brides who missed filling out the form, were also gifted one free month on LO Fam, where Robertson is working to create a “bridal support group.”

“I am also working on writing a workshop we can all do together in this group during our quarantine time,” she explained. “LOVE YALL! Now I’m gonna get to writing and getting you out a little gift XO!”

On Monday, March 23, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant gave the brides to be a shout-out via Instagram.

“A group of people that has especially been on my heart lately are the ones who have had to cancel/postpone their weddings due to the circumstances,” she wrote at the time. “I know nothing can fix the frustration that would come having to cancel or postpone your wedding, but I would love to encourage you on what would have been your big day. You are not alone – you are so seen.”

She added: “I’m so with you – sending so much love to all of you girls, XO.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.