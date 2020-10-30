Pregnant Sadie Robertson 'Cried a Lot' During 'Dark' Coronavirus Battle

Staying strong. Pregnant Sadie Robertson opened up about the “isolation” she’s faced while battling the novel coronavirus.

On the Wednesday, October 28, episode of her “WHOA That’s Good” podcast, the 23-year-old Duck Dynasty alum went into detail about her symptoms after revealing earlier this week that she had been hospitalized. Her mother, Korie Robertson, and younger sister, Bella Robertson, also appeared on the podcast to discuss their own experiences fighting the illness.

“I actually tested negative but I still didn’t feel good about it, and then [my husband] Christian [Huff] got a fever and I was like, ‘Oh no, here it comes,'” Sadie explained. “And sure enough, two days later I was full-on COVID.”

Sadie received her positive test results after both Bella and their mom had contracted the disease. For the Dancing With the Stars alum, the worst of the symptoms were physical.

“Mine started with a really bad headache,” she continued, detailing the painful aches, exhaustion and loss of taste and smell she experienced. “Like, a different kind of headache than I’ve ever had — it was like a migraine behind my eye. Then I got the cough, my throat was so red and on fire. It was terrible. … Being so weak and so sick and throwing up as much as I was, I got very dehydrated. At this point, when I was dehydrated, my chest pain had gotten really bad. I could barely talk and [my] mom came over and was like, ‘You need to go to the hospital.'”

Earlier this month, Sadie announced that she and Huff, 22, are expecting their first child together nearly one year after exchanging vows in November 2019. When the Louisiana native’s symptoms progressed, Korie, 47, grew increasingly concerned for her daughter and unborn grandchild.

“I just remember you looked so pitiful and your voice was so weak, you could not talk,” the mother of six said of “brave” Sadie. “That’s when I knew she was a mom. She’s not just thinking about herself.”

Sadie first opened up about her health scare via Instagram on Monday, October 26, with a word of caution about the “wild” virus. Despite landing in the hospital, the reality TV personality reassured her followers that her baby is “doing great and healthy” and that she herself is on the mend. While discussing her experience in more detail on Wednesday, Sadie noted that fighting the illness also took an emotional toll.

“All the physical pain on top of the loneliness of it, the isolation of it, makes you feel this depression that is something that I’d never experienced before,” she said. “I’m not going to lie, I cried a lot. … It’s really a dark sickness.”

As she and her family members continue to recover, Sadie warned any young listeners that they aren’t immune to the devastating effects of the coronavirus.

“I am a very healthy person, I exercise a lot and eat pretty good. I take care of myself. I honestly thought if I got COVID, it would not be that bad,” she explained. “But no, I had it horribly. So, don’t think you’re just going to be fine … It is a really tough sickness that you don’t want to get.”