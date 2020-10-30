Not an easy time. During the Thursday, October 29, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, both Khloé Kardashian and Kanye West were extremely sick — and later found out they had coronavirus — while the rest of the family worried.

While Tristan Thompson stepped in to take care of his and Khloé’s 2-year-old daughter, True, Kim Kardashian was tasked with caring for her four children without West’s help.

“Kanye’s still quarantined in our master bedroom. I think it’s just really overwhelming because every last task is my responsibility and it’s really hard to juggle it all with four kids,” the KKW Beauty founder, 40, said. “This is the first time I’ve really had to do everything myself.”

West, 43, and Kim, share North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 17 months. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, everyone in the family was separated.

“He’s been in that room. I won’t let him leave,” the reality star explained to her family during the episode. “He hasn’t been anywhere and I’ve literally Cloroxed every doorknob, every light switch, but he has not been in this part of the house. … I brought him one of these teas. He’s not hungry. He’s like, ‘I don’t want to eat.’ … I gave him that [bone broth], he wouldn’t eat it.”

The rapper first revealed he had COVID-19 during a February interview with Forbes magazine. “Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it,” he said at the time.

Later, the Skims designer explained that because he had it so early, it was extremely “scary and unknown” for the family.

“I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good,” she explained to Grazia USA magazine earlier this month. “It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.”

During the episode, Khloé, 36, also revealed she tested positive and admitted how difficult it was for her to be away from her daughter for so long.

“No matter how sick I am, I’m still constantly focused and thinking about True and ‘Is she ok? Does she miss me?’” the former Revenge Body host said. “Just all of the thoughts, so having her dad here, it gives me a little more time so I can focus on just me trying to get better because this s–t is unreal.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.