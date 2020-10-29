Better safe than sorry. Khloé Kardashian isolated herself from her 2-year-old daughter, True, while battling the coronavirus and reflected on the “heart-wrenching” experience.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, explained to Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday, October 29: “I don’t care about how beautiful of a place you have, being taken away from your child – because I couldn’t be around my daughter … is the hardest part.”

The reality star “tested positive” for COVID-19 “at the very beginning,” she went on to say during the Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance. “It was so incredibly scary. It’s still scary, but especially then when the whole world was shutting down and we didn’t really have any information, or the information we had changed every single day.”

The Los Angeles native was taking precautions before her positive diagnosis by wearing a mask and gloves, she explained. “We were all like, ‘There’s no way I could have COVID,’” the Revenge Body host recalled.

In a Wednesday, October 28, KUWTK clip, the Strong Looks Better Naked author assured her family members that she would be “fine” despite her diagnosis.

“It was really bad for a couple days,” the E! personality said. “Vomiting and shaking and hot and then cold. I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. … My chest would burn when I would cough. Let me tell you, this s–t is real. But we’re all going to get through this. Pray that if we follow [the CDC’s] orders, we’re all going to be OK. May God bless us all.”

Following her coronavirus recovery, Kardashian and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, got back together, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly in August.

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during quarantine,” a source told Us at the time.

True’s parents enjoyed a safe Halloween event with social distance on Tuesday, October 27. The family of three drove through Nights of the Jack’s pumpkin experience, documenting their festive fun via Instagram.