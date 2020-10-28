A family affair! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson brought their daughter, True, to the Nights of the Jack Halloween experience on Tuesday, October 27.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, showed off the pumpkins in the drive-thru event, from SpongeBob to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. She also filmed the 2-year-old while she looked out the window in black cat pajamas and talked to her dad.

Thompson, 29, photographed his favorite pumpkins as well, including one resembling the late Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant.

Last month, Us Weekly confirmed that True’s parents were back together and “would love to give” their little one a sibling.

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” a source exclusively told Us in August. “The fact that Tristan hasn’t been working or been able to hang out with his friends and other athletes who have previously been a negative influence on him like he used to has been great for their relationship.”

The couple split in February 2019 when Thompson was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend, Jordyn Woods. While Khloé and the professional basketball player went on to coparent True, rumors spread that the Strong Looks Better Naked author was pregnant and back together with the Canadian athlete.

“I don’t go on social media platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons why I stay away,” the Revenge Body host tweeted in May. “The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”

The Los Angeles native added at the time: “The nasty things you’re saying about me are over A RUMOR. I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true. … it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”

Keep scrolling to see her and the NBA player’s festive activities with True on Tuesday.