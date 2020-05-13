Slamming speculation! Khloé Kardashian reacted to rumors that she’s pregnant with her and Tristan Thompson’s second child together.

“I don’t go on social media platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons why I stay away,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, tweeted on Wednesday, May 13. “The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”

The reality star went on to write, “The nasty things you’re saying about me are over A RUMOR. I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true. … it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”

Kardashian and the professional basketball player previously welcomed their now-2-year-old daughter, True, in April 2018. The former couple split in February 2019, but have been quarantining with their toddler amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans became convinced that the E! personality was hiding a baby bump on social media and bashed Kardashian on Twitter. “The jokes write themselves,” one user wrote, while another added, “Khloé looks like a moron,” seemingly referring to her breakup with Thompson following his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods.

Last month, the athlete agreed to sign on as Kardashian’s sperm donor ahead of her second round of egg retrieval in a KUWTK episode. While Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian were both against the idea, the Revenge Body host said in a confessional: “Tristan will do whatever I want to do. … I really think I will feel a lot better knowing, OK, I have five embryos in a freezer if I want to use them, I have them there.”

As the exes quarantine together, they’re “very much acting like a couple,” a source recently told Us Weekly exclusively. “They are being affectionate, and Tristan has been very attentive.”

Another insider told Us in March: “Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad. Khloé has been open and receptive toward Tristan.”