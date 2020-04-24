Baby fever! Tristan Thompson agreed to sign on as a “sperm donor” for his ex Khloé Kardashian ahead of her second round of egg retrieval on the Thursday, April 22, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“It’s weird because Tristan and I, we’re not together,” mused the 35-year-old Good American founder. In the middle of her egg freezing process, she took a break from hormone injections to vent to her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner about the possibility of utilizing her ex, Tristan, 29, as a potential sperm donor, explaining he just has to sign the paperwork.

Later, during a family trip to Napa, California, for Corey Gamble’s birthday, Khloé floated the option of using half her frozen eggs to create frozen embryos with Tristan’s sperm. Kim Kardashian and Kourtney, 41, were clearly not into the idea, both giving a resounding and immediate “no.”

Khloé, unphased, explained, “Tristan will do whatever I want to do,” adding that “in a perfect world” she would freeze some eggs separately while also using some to create embryos with her ex, just in case.

Following a successful first round of egg retrieval, Khloe opted to freeze the entire batch and not create any embryos with the Cleveland Cavaliers player. However, the Revenge Body host’s plan evolved during a phone call with Tristan, where she explained that she wanted to do a second round and use the resulting eggs to create embryos.

“I am thinking about doing a second round of egg retrieval but this time making embryos,” she explained over Facetime. Tristan appeared eager to potentially father another child with Khloe, saying, “I’m open to doing that and down to do that. At the end of the day, I want whatever’s gonna make you feel comfortable.”

He noted he was “on board” and said they could complete the process in the summer. While she admitted she has “no idea” what her future with her ex looks like, she’s hopeful. “I really think I will feel a lot better knowing, OK, I have five embryos in a freezer if I want to use them, I have them there,” she said.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

strong>Listen on Spotify to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!