She’s self-partnered! Khloé Kardashian opened up about wanting to stay single as she embarks on her egg freezing journey on the Thursday, April 9 episode of Keeping up With the Kardashians. The Good American founder, 35, was apprehensive at first, insisting she wasn’t ready to start the process of freezing her eggs, even as mom Kris Jenner insisted.

“I have friends that are like, ‘I want to hook you up with someone.’ I just don’t care. I’m focused on myself and True [Thompson] and that’s just what I do,” Khloé tells her mom. “Who knows, maybe I’ll never date again.”

In addition to the reproductive pressure, Kris, 65, also encouraged Khloe to get back out there and start dating. But Khloé stood her ground. During her interview, she explained that she didn’t understand why being single was a bad thing.

“If I wanted to date, I would date,” she said. ” I want to invest my energy in my daughter in my self-healing and I think that should be really empowering and it should be more rewarded rather than frowned upon … I’m actually f–king fantastic and I think everyone needs to jump on this bandwagon.”

Her tune changed, however, in a backyard lunch conversation with longtime friend Malika Haqq. She backpedaled on her remarks about never dating again after Tristan Thompson, clarifying, “I said I’m never gonna date again but that’s like me saying I never want to drink again when I’m hungover.”

When she admitted that she wasn’t sure she wanted another kid, Malika, 37, pushed back, saying, “I think you do.” Malika reminded the Revenge Body star that she’s always loved having a large family. “While you’re in the unsure phase, why don’t you just freeze your eggs?” she asked.

Kris was thrilled when Khloé announced she was freezing her eggs to get her mom off her back. Kris then teased her daughter about getting “embryos” made using sperm from Tristan, 29. Khloé, who was focused on moving forward from her 2019 breakup following Tristan’s public cheating scandal with family friend Jordyn Woods, couldn’t help but roll her eyes. She responded, “I’m not there yet.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.