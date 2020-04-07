Focusing on herself and her daughter. Khloé Kardashian has absolutely no interest in dating again — or having more kids — after her split from Tristan Thompson.

In a new sneak peek of the Thursday, April 9, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Good American founder, 35, tells mom Kris Jenner that she’s single and happy that way.

“I have friends that are like, ‘I want to hook you up with someone.’ I just don’t care. I’m focused on myself and True [Thompson] and that’s just what I do,” Khloé tells her mom in the clip. “Who knows, maybe I’ll never date again.”

The thought that she’ll be a single mother forever upsets Kris, 64.

“Khloé has definitely been through a rough year. The fact that she says she doesn’t want to date again is a little sad for me because I want her to live her best life and hope that she’ll have another baby one day,” the matriarch says in her confessional. “I think it’s good to put yourself out there for a little bit in order to figure out what you want and what’s meant to be.”

When the Kris Jenner… and All Things Kardashian author brings up more kids to her daughter, Khloé says if she wants another baby one day, she’ll deal with it then. Now, she’s happy with her 23-month-old daughter.

“I just don’t care to [freeze my eggs],” she tells her mom. “I’m not worried about it.”

In her interview, Khloé gets more and more annoyed with her mother for worrying about her personal situation.

“If I wanted to date, I would date. I want to invest my energy in my daughter in my self-healing and I think that should be really empowering and it should be more rewarded rather than frowned upon,” she explains. “I’m actually f–king fantastic and I think everyone needs to jump on this bandwagon.”

Tristan, 29, and Khloé split in February 2019 after he kissed Jordyn Woods, the former best friend of Kylie Jenner. However, Khloé has since moved on from the drama and is focused on coparenting with the NBA star.

“I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! I mean that. Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life. Who am I to condemn anyone else?” she wrote on Instagram in December 2019. “Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart. I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.