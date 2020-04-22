Khloé Kardashian has officially started the egg-freezing process — but will she use Tristan Thompson‘s sperm? That’s the question at hand during the Thursday, April 23, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I’ve been doing hormone injections for about five days,” she tells sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner in a new sneak peek. “And the injection process has been fine. I don’t know why I’m like, ‘Oh, OK. It’s not that bad.'”

Khloé, 35, then explains that her doctor thinks she’ll have enough eggs but if she incorporated a sperm donor, it could increase her chances of getting pregnant.

“Dr. Huang was saying that the bonus of doing embryos, you get to see, like, what are your stronger embryos, which are healthy, you get to already know all that by mixing them with sperm,” she says. “Which, I do have a sperm donor, but …”

Kendall, 24, then cuts her off, asking, “Can I see a picture?”

The sisters all laugh as the Good American founder explains that the NBA star, 29, would be the donor. “I thought you, like, went to a bank,” the model replies.

During her confessional, Khloé explains that she called her ex-boyfriend, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter True, after her doctor’s appointment. “If you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that’s the smarter choice,” the designer says. “But it’s weird because Tristan and I, we’re not together. I don’t know which way to go.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author is a bit hesitant, something she shares with her sisters.

“He has to sign, like, legal paperwork that he would just be my sperm donor,” Khloé says. “But you never know, like, what in three years if I get married to someone? And I’m like, ‘You know what, I don’t want that.'”

The pair split in February 2019 after he was caught kissing Jordyn Woods. Since the breakup, the exes have created a successful and seamless coparenting relationship for their daughter.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.