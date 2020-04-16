New perspective. Khloé Kardashian admits she’s been having a hard time adjusting to the hard reality of coparenting daughter True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in an all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The 35-year-old Good American cofounder sits down with momager Kris Jenner on the Thursday, April 16, episode of the reality series to ask for advice about her relationship with the 29-year-old basketball star. Thompson has been having a hard time being so far away from his 2-year-old daughter during the NBA season, but the Revenge Body host doesn’t plan on making a trip to Cleveland any time soon.

“This is the first season I’m not with Tristan in Cleveland, he really misses True,” Kardashian says to the camera. “I really have not put much thought into how True is going to visit Tristan in Cleveland. I’ve just kind of been avoiding having this conversation.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author tells her mother, 64, that she wants to have a “peaceful friendship” with her ex, despite the end of their romantic relationship. The pair called off their relationship in February 2019 after Thompson was caught kissing Jordyn Woods, who was formerly Kylie Jenner‘s best friend. Though she’s not ready to start dating again, Kardashian aims to make her coparenting relationship with her ex as seamless as possible.

“To coparent is a different beast, probably the hardest thing I’ve had to figure out because you get territorial,” she tells Kris. “Like, ‘This is my baby, why are you telling me what to do?’ You forget it’s both of your baby.”

Kardashian is left to figure out whether or not she wants True to travel to see her father while he’s away in the Midwest, even though she herself doesn’t feel comfortable visiting him.

“Tristan’s been really consistent and present and that’s great, but I haven’t even thought of this part yet — that I’m not going,” the reality star tells her mother. “You have to respect both parents, but I don’t know what I feel comfortable with. I’m sure he wouldn’t make me do anything I don’t feel comfortable doing, but then is that even fair for True to not see her dad?”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.