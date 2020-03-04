Khloé Kardashian had a tough time nursing her daughter, True, when she arrived in April 2018.

“I did not feel safe breast-feeding,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, told Kourtney Kardashian in a Wednesday, March 4, YouTube video. “I always felt like she wasn’t eating.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author added, “It’s not that easy. I remember I would eat the cookies, I would drink the stupid tea, I would be on this diet, I would pump every time she was napping, but it never stopped. … My breasts were, like, bleeding. It was horrible.”

Days before True’s arrival, news broke that the Revenge Body host’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had cheated on her with multiple women. The scandal may have had a negative effect on her nursing journey, Khloé told the Poosh creator, 40.

“Pain wasn’t my problem,” the Good American cocreator explained. “I wasn’t producing milk. I was under a lot of stress, there was a lot going on in my life at the time that I think played a part in why I wasn’t producing as easily, but I don’t know. Being alone in Cleveland by myself, not having family there. You’re also just trying to figure it out … for yourself.”

When True began losing weight, her famous mom started supplementing formula and felt like she was “smuggling drugs” into her house. “The first time I had to give her formula, I felt so like I failed,” Khloé said. “I felt so bad about myself.” But once those feelings faded, the reality star was grateful for the chance to “enjoy” her time with her daughter.

In July 2018, the Celebrity Apprentice alum announced that she “had to stop” nursing her infant. “It was really hard for me to stop (emotionally) but it wasn’t working for my body. Sadly,” the E! personality tweeted at the time. “I fought and fought to try and continue but then when I actually stopped, I didn’t realize what a relief it was for me not to stress and worry anymore. Any sec I had of downtime I was stressing to produce more for the next feeding.”

The Khloe & Lamar alum went on to write, “For Kourt it was soooooo easy for her to breast-feed. My experience was very different.”