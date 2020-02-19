A supportive bunch. Khloé Kardashian can count on her close-knit family to have her back, especially on matters relating to her ex Tristan Thompson following his 2019 cheating scandal.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan “have forgiven Tristan in some regards but they are still very protective of Khloé, her feelings and of course, [her daughter] True,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They know Khloé is smart and will make the right decisions for herself. She is an adult and they know she makes choices that respect herself and what she feels is best for her and her family.”

The source adds that 35-year-old Good American cofounder and her family “know that people slip up and make mistakes in life since everyone is human.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers player, 28, was involved in a headline-making cheating incident in February 2019 with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s best friend. At the time, Thompson was caught kissing the 22-year-old model during a party he threw at his Los Angeles home. The hookup led Kardashian to end the pair’s relationship after more than two years together.

“Khloé was told by people who saw Tristan and Jordyn making out,” an insider shared with Us at the time. “Khloé confronted Tristan and he admitted it was true.”

Before Thompson’s incident with the Boohoo designer, he cheated on Kardashian when she was nine months pregnant with True, who is now 22 months old.

One year after the scandal, a source revealed exclusively to Us that the former couple “are happily coparenting” their daughter. “There are no plans for them to get back together,” the insider added.

The Revenge Body star, who was married to Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016, previously opened up about how she has worked with Thompson to raise True. “He’s True’s daddy — she deserves to have a loving and awesome father,” she said in a Twitter Q&A with fans in December 2019.

“Tristan is amazing to her. She deserves that,” Kardashian continued. “We all make mistakes in life and none of us are perfect. I’m not gonna hold on to that negativity because it will only hurt myself & the energy that I get to my child.”