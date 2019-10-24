



Will Khloé Kardashian meet up with Lamar Odom? She’s definitely thinking about. In a new sneak peek for the Sunday, October 27, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she reveals to Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian that the former NBA player called her to catch up.

“I miss him all the time, but not in a place where I want to get back with him,” the Revenge Body star, 35, said. “So, he called me and he was like, ‘I just knew we were all gonna talk again at some point. I’m just so happy.’ He was like, ‘I would love to see you. I’ve been dying to see you in person. I just feel like we have so much to talk about.'”

While Kim, 39, thinks it’s a good idea for the pair to meet up for closure after everything they went through, Khloé isn’t so sure.

Khloé and the Darkness to Light: A Memoir author, 39, tied the knot in 2009. She first filed for divorce in 2013 but withdrew the request after Odom’s near-fatal drug overdose in October 2015. She stayed with him through his recovery and their divorce was finalized in December 2016.

“I always felt after, I think, his overdose, that I did everything in my power to be there through sickness and health,” the Good American designer shared. “Once I saw that he, you know, wasn’t in the headspace to really want to change his bad situation then I was fine letting him go. I’ve never thought twice about it and why we stopped talking or anything like that.”

In a confessional interview, the reality star admitted that the conversation “felt good” to have, but she was torn. “I really don’t know what the right thing to do in this situation,” she admitted. “I don’t want to mislead him in any way, but I would like to meet with him.”

In May, the Dancing With the Stars alum revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that he hoped to mend a friendship with his ex.

“I’m just a different man now,” he said at the time. “You know what’s so crazy that you say that because I remember when I came out of the coma and I moved into the house in Calabasas in the same housing community that she lives in. Because I was still damn near fried or just basically getting over being fried, I didn’t even know how to show her that I was empathetic, you know what I’m saying, and sorry and that I still loved her. I didn’t know how to go about it.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.