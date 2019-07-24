



No regrets. Lamar Odom spoke openly about his past with Khloé Kardashian during an interview on Tuesday, July 23, and didn’t hold back when explaining what their relationship meant to him.

“Doing reality TV and being married to Khloé — besides having children and doing the motivational speaking I’m going to start doing — was the most memorable and the best part of my adulthood,” the former NBA star, 39, told TMZ’s Harvey Levin.

Odom went on to share his desire to reconnect with the Kardashian clan as he works on bettering himself. “Hopefully me going into public speaking can even bring me closer to the Kardashians and help me rebuild that bridge,” he said.

Khloé, 35, and the Darkness to Light author wed in September 2009 after just one month of dating. Their relationship weathered hard times, including Odom’s addiction problem at the time. The Revenge Body host filed for divorce in December 2013, but withdrew the filing following the athlete’s near-fatal drug overdose at a legal Nevada brothel in order to care for him.

The reality star filed divorce papers a second time in May 2016, and the case was ultimately finalized in December of that year.

“Life is worth living,” Odom told TMZ about his choice to work at getting clean and put old habits to rest. “I felt like God brought me back and I feel like he wants me to just give me testimony and tell my story. And hopefully it can build people up and make them better.”

Earlier this year, Odom spoke to Us Weekly about his hope to mend his broken relationship with Khloé and move forward.

“I’m just a different man now,” he told Us. “You know what’s so crazy that you say that because I remember when I came out of the coma and I moved in the house in Calabasas in the same housing community that she lives in. Because I was still damn near fried or just basically getting over being fried, I didn’t even know how to show her that I was empathetic, you know what I’m saying, and sorry and that I still loved her. I didn’t know how to go about it.”

Following their divorce, Khloé moved on with Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares 15-month-old daughter True. The twosome split in February after the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 28, was involved in a headline-making cheating scandal with Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods, nearly 10 months after he was first caught being unfaithful while Khloé was pregnant.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!