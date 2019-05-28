An extremely honest confession. Lamar Odom admitted he had thousands of sexual encounters over the years, many of which resulted in unwanted pregnancies.

“I would f—k five or six girls a week, but my demons tormented me on the one night I went home alone. I needed women as an outlet … an escape. But this does not come without problems,” he writes in his new book, Darkness to Light, which was released on Tuesday, May 28. “Most of my sex has been unprotected, and I’ve paid for plenty of abortions over the years.”

The former Los Angeles Lakers forward, 39, explains that his actions were all “legal,” but he doesn’t “feel proud about [them] at all.”

The New York native also confesses that his addiction to sex came as a result of his mom, Cathy Mercer, dying when he was a child. “I used sex to fill the void … to make me feel complete,” he adds in the memoir. “I wanted to be loved, but I could never find love.”

But his sexual escapades weren’t all that he reveals in the tell-all book. Odom also wrote in detail about Khloé Kardashian, whom he was married to from 2009 to 2016, and how his addition to drugs took a toll on their relationship.

The former professional athlete recalled an incident where he threatened to kill the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, because he was high on cocaine and ecstasy. He wrote, “Khloé came down and knocked on the door. I opened it suddenly and grabbed her forcefully by the shoulders, which frightened her. ‘What the f–k are you doing?’ I screamed, out of my mind. ‘You trying to embarrass me in front of my friends? I’ll f–king kill you! You don’t know what I’m capable of!’”

Odom and Kardashian — who “hasn’t read” her ex’s book, according to a source — tied the knot in September 2009 after one month of dating. The Good American cofounder filed for divorce in December 2013, but withdrew the papers to serve as his caregiver after he overdosed at a Nevada brothel in October 2015. The reality star filed for divorce a second time in May 2016 and the pair officially split that December.

