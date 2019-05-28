Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom’s seven-year marriage had its fair share of ups and downs, but there is one moment in particular that the former NFL player is especially ashamed of.

In his new memoir, Darkness to Light, Odom, 39, admits that he was once so angry with Kardashian, 34, while he was high on cocaine and ecstasy that he threatened to kill her. He was apparently upset that she called his friends for help when he started hallucinating in his “man cave.”

“Khloé came down and knocked on the door. I opened it suddenly and grabbed her forcefully by the shoulders, which frightened her,” he writes. “‘What the f–k are you doing?’ I screamed, out of my mind. ‘You trying to embarrass me in front of my friends? I’ll f–king kill you! You don’t know what I’m capable of!’”

Frustrated, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star ran upstairs and slammed the door. Later on, the basketball player asked his wife for forgiveness.

“I was embarrassed and ashamed,” he recalls. “It was a new low for our relationship and my life … the most regrettable moment in a series of regrettable moments.”

Kardashian — who “hasn’t read” her ex’s book, according to a source — was married to Odom from September 2009 to December 2016. “They’re relieved it’s over and ready to move on with their lives,” a source told Us Weekly at the time of their split.

The reality star filed for divorce from the athlete in December 2013, but she withdrew the papers to care for him after his near-fatal October 2015 overdose at a Nevada brothel. She filed again in May 2016 after he made a full recovery, and their marriage officially ended later that year.

“I want Lamar to be happy with Lamar again,” Kardashian, who is now mom of 13-month-old daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson, said on her short-lived talk show, Kocktails With Khloé, in March 2016. “I want Lamar to fall in love with his life one more time.”

Darkness to Light is now available in bookstores.

Us Weekly has reached out to Kardashian’s rep for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!