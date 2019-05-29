Lamar Odom Still Hopes to Have a Relationship With Khloé Kardashian 

Lamar Odom still has a place in his heart for his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian — and he hopes the pair will reconcile their tumultuous relationship in the future.

When Us Weekly asked the Los Angeles Lakers alum if the door was “still open” for the former couple to have a relationship — whether it be platonic or romantic — in the future, Odom said yes, “as far as I’m concerned, but that’s a better question for her.”

The 39-year-old also admitted that he would “always” have love for the 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. However, he addressed what he would want his former spouse to know now that he has moved past his struggles with addiction.

“I’m just a different man now,” he said to Us. “You know what’s so crazy that you say that because I remember when I came out of the coma [in 2015 after a drug overdose], and I moved in the house in Calabasas in the same housing community that she lives in.”

Added Odom: “Because I was still damn near fried or just basically getting over being fried, I didn’t even know how to show her that I was empathetic, you know what I’m saying, and sorry and that I still loved her. I didn’t know how to go about it.”

Odom and Kardashian exchanged vows in a televised wedding ceremony in September 2009 after a month of dating. They split four years later, with the reality TV star filing for divorce in December 2013, but she withdrew the filing after the NBA star’s almost fatal overdose at a legal Nevada brothel.

She filed a second time in May 2016 and their divorce was finalized in December 2016.

Odom details the ups-and-downs of his relationship with Kardashian in his new book, From Darkness to Light, out Tuesday, May 28. The memoir includes revelations from the former NBA player that he had sex with thousands of women and paid for several abortions. He also detailed how he once threatened to kill his wife.

“Khloé came down and knocked on the door. I opened it suddenly and grabbed her forcefully by the shoulders, which frightened her,” he wrote. “‘What the f–k are you doing?’ I screamed, out of my mind. ‘You trying to embarrass me in front of my friends? I’ll f–king kill you! You don’t know what I’m capable of!’”

He also admitted to cheating on Kardashian “so many times it’s just impossible for me to remember them all.”

For more about Lamar Odom, including other shocking moments from his telling book, check out the video above.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!