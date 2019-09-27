Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom would have celebrated 10 years of marriage in September 2019. While their relationship ended long before then, the twosome have continued to provide insight into their loving, but often tumultuous, union over the years.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the former Los Angeles Laker tied the knot on September 27, 2009, after one month of dating. Four years later, however, Kardashian filed for divorce in December 2013. While the paperwork was signed by the former couple in July 2015, a judge hadn’t yet signed off on their divorce in October 2015 when Odom was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel. After rushing to the athlete’s side, the Revenge Body host withdrew her pending divorce papers to make medical decisions on her ex’s behalf as he recovered from 12 strokes and several heart attacks.

More than a year later, Odom broke his silence during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. He called waking up with Kardashian by his side “a moment of relief.”

“I didn’t even know what had just happened. I mean, I’m a big strong dude who has made it to the highest level of doing what he loves. And now I can’t walk or talk. She was the first thing I saw. She said, ‘Hi, Mookah.’ ‘Mookah’ is a name my mother used to call me,” Odom recalled to Us in March 2017. “She said it to let me know I wasn’t dead. She played a major role in me getting my memory back. She would bring pictures of my mother and my grandmother. I kept thinking, Am I paralyzed forever? Am I mute forever? It was scary s–t. Faith got me through.”

Kardashian filed for divorce for the second time in May 2016. Their marriage was officially over in December 2016, but insiders previously told Us that Odom would “still love to be with Khloé.”

“There’s no beef between [them] at this time,” one insider noted in May 2019. “He’s always had love for her and her family.”

Scroll through to revisit their most revealing quotes: