Not backing down. Lamar Odom clapped back after he opened about ex-wife Khloé Kardashian — and critics slammed him for sharing his feelings.

The pro athlete, 42, took to social media in a now-deleted Facebook post on Monday, October 17, to share a photo of himself and the Revenge Body host, 38. He captioned the throwback snap, “Missing my best friend. #memories for life.”

When fans flocked to the comment section to troll the NBA star for not being over his ex, however, Odom replied, “I’m human just like everyone else.”

“Didn’t know we not allowed to miss someone regardless if mistakes were made,” he wrote. “But I get it I let people down and I will pay for it forever and that’s ok too. Goodnight Facebook Family.”

Odom and the California native were married for four years before calling it quits in 2013 due to the basketball player’s growing substance abuse issues.

In October 2015, Odom was rushed to a Las Vegas hospital after suffering an accidental overdose. At the time, Kardashian withdrew her pending divorce petition but later revealed that it was only so she could make medical decisions on the former Laker player’s behalf.

“He OD’d during the divorce and I was his next of kin, even though it was still, the divorce was still – it was on the judge’s desk,” Kardashian said on during an episode of the “Divorce Sucks With Laura Wasser” podcast at the time. “It was like two years, or like a year or two of us trying to get the divorce going and then this happened.

She continued, “And then we paused the divorce, not for any romantic reasons but I wanted to be able to help take care of him and make sure that he would be OK again.”

The pair finalized their divorce in 2016, however, the Khloé & Lamar alum has been vocal about his regrets regarding the Good American founder since their split.

During season three of Celebrity Big Brother, which premiered in February, Odom revealed that he “didn’t treat that good woman right,” in reference to Kardashian. “It would be a blessing just to be in her presence,” he told the cameras, noting that if given the chance, “I’d her sorry for the fool I was.”

Last month, the New York native once again shared his feelings about Kardashian during an interview with E! News. After admitting that The Kardashians was his “guilty pleasure,” Odom said that it was “hard for me to watch” his ex be “so sad like that” during the season 2 premiere of the Hulu series.

During the episode, the Strong Looks Better Naked author revealed to the cameras that when sister Kim Kardashian called to read her the news about ex Tristan Thompson expecting a child with Maralee Nichols in December 2021 — she already knew her surrogate was pregnant with their son. Khloé and her family then questioned why Thompson pushed the reality star to move forward with her pregnancy journey if he knew that he was about to have a baby with someone else.

Khloé then compared the situation to when she welcomed 4-year-old daughter True with the Canada native, 31, in April 2018.

“When I had True, I found out 48 hours before she was born that Tristan was cheating on me and then I went into labor weeks early because I was so stressed out,” she said. “And then I had True who’s amazing, like, the best girl in the whole world.”

After watching the heart-wrenching episode, Odom told E! that he only wants the best for Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

“She was crying on the show and everybody was questioning her and s—t like that,” the Odom, who shares 24-year-old daughter Destiny Odom with ex Lisa Morales, explained. “That was probably a hard time for her. I just want her to be happy. That’s it.”