Only wishing her the best! Lamar Odom revealed that watching The Kardashians has become a “guilty pleasure” — and the season 2 premiere left him emotional over ex Khloé Kardashian.

“It was hard for me to watch that,” Lamar, 42, told E! News in a joint interview with his daughter, 24-year-old Destiny Odom, on Thursday, September 22, about tuning in for the episode. “It’s always going to be hard for me to watch someone I love so much sad like that.”

In the premiere, which aired earlier on Thursday, Kardashian, 38, revealed to the cameras that when sister Kim Kardashian called to read her the news about Tristan Thompson expecting a child with Maralee Nichols in December 2021 — she already knew her surrogate was pregnant. Throughout the episode, the Good American founder and her family members, including Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, questioned why the NBA player, 31, pushed Khloé to move forward with their pregnancy journey when he knew he was going to have a baby with someone else.

“[Tristan is], of course, like, excited and wants this. He keeps asking me questions and I just won’t answer him,” Khloé explained. “I was definitely very angry and I think feeling bamboozled. All I know is I was being encouraged to do it by a certain date. In hindsight, he always knew when the other baby was being born, and especially getting the paperwork that we saw — he found out July 2.”

Khloé then compared the situation to when she welcomed 4-year-old daughter True with the Canada native in April 2018.

“When I had True, I found out 48 hours before she was born that Tristan was cheating on me and then I went into labor weeks early because I was so stressed out,” she said. “And then I had True who’s amazing, like, the best girl in the whole world.”

Following the initial scandal, Khloé and Tristan continued to date, however, they split in February 2019 after he kissed Kylie’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods but later reconciled. The duo were together in March 2021 when he had an affair and split that December when she learned that he had fathered a child, son Theo, now 9 months, with Nichols, 31.

Lamar, who was married to the Revenge Body host for four years before their divorce was finalized in 2016, told E! on Thursday that he only wants the Strong Looks Better Naked author to “find happiness however she finds” it.

“She was crying on the show and everybody was questioning her and s—t like that,” the Celebrity Big Brother alum explained. “That was probably a hard time for her,” he said. “I just want her to be happy. That’s it.”

Destiny, who the New York native shares with ex Liza Morales, echoed Lamar’s sentiment: “I just want her to be happy and healthy.”