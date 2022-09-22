All about Khloé — and her baby boy. The season 2 premiere of The Kardashians revealed new details of Khloé Kardashian’s reaction to Tristan Thompson‘s paternity scandal as she geared up to welcome their second child “without [a] partner.”

Khloé, 38, explained to Hulu cameras on the Thursday, September 22, episode that when Kim Kardashian called her to read the news about the NBA player expecting a child with Maralee Nichols in December 2022 — as documented in the season 1 finale — she knew her surrogate was pregnant.

“From what I could see from watching the finale, I think [Kim] says, ‘If this is not a sign that you shouldn’t have another baby with him, I don’t know what else is.’ But what you didn’t see was, I think, I either said, ‘I need to tell you something [or] take me off speaker.’ And I told her, I said, ‘Well, we did an embryo transfer a couple of days ago,’” Khloé recalled. “I mean, it’s supposed to be a really exciting, amazing time and it’s just a different experience. … But times ticking, and I keep, like, burying my head in the sand but that doesn’t do anything.”

The Good American designer opted to keep her baby news quiet due to her anxiety about the public’s reaction. When news finally broke in July ahead of her son’s birth, many fans were inquiring about the timeline. During the episode, Khloé and her family members, including Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, question why Tristan pushed Khloé to move forward with the surrogate process when he knew he was about to have a baby with someone else.

“[Tristan is], of course, like, excited and wants this. He keeps asking me questions and I just won’t answer him,” Khloé explained. “I was definitely very angry and I think feeling bamboozled. All I know is I was being encouraged to do it by a certain date. In hindsight, he always knew when the other baby was being born, and especially getting the paperwork that we saw — he found out July 2.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author compares the situation to when she had daughter True in April 2018.

“I wanted to expand our family and, like, do it as a family. I just think it’s a lot for me to be like, ‘OK, I guess I’m doing this all by myself.’ And Tristan is a great dad. … When I had True, I found out 48 hours before she was born that Tristan was cheating on me and then I went into labor weeks early because I was so stressed out,” she said. “And then I had True who’s amazing, like, the best girl in the whole world.”

Following the initial scandal, Khloé and Tristan continued to date. They split in February 2019 after he kissed Kylie’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods but later reconciled.

“And then we did have a couple bumps in the road and then me and Tristan, I thought were really good,” she said.

The twosome were together in March 2021 when he had the affair and split that December when she learned that he had fathered a child — son Theo, now 9 months — with Maralee.

Amid her struggles, Kris took Khloé baby shopping and threw her a shower to try to get her excited about expanding her family. During the episode, Khloé debated having the basketball player in the delivery room, ultimately bringing Kim for the birth and inviting Tristan to meet his son before she brought the baby home.

“Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me,” Khloé said as footage from the birth played. “Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me. Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out.”

