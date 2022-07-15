Putting her son first. Maralee Nichols isn’t spending time worrying about Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian’s recent baby news, a source reveals to Us Weekly.

“She’s truly focused on raising Theo,” the insider tells Us about Nichols, 31, who shares the 7-month-old baby boy with Thompson, 31. The source also notes that the fitness instructor is making “navigating motherhood as a single mom” her main priority and is not “surprised” that Thompson is expanding his brood.

“During their relationship he told her he wanted five to six children,” the source explains.

The update on the Texas native comes after Us confirmed that the Kardashians star, 38, is expecting a second child via surrogate, a baby boy, with the NBA player.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling,” a rep for the Good American founder told Us in a statement on Wednesday, July 13. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

The exes first planted the embryos in November 2021 — when Nichols, unbeknownst to Khloé, was already pregnant with Thompson’s child. Nichols gave birth to son Theo one month later.

“[Tristan] went through finding a surrogate and all that while he was cheating on [Khloé] and that’s unforgivable to her” a source told Us. While the Strong Looks Better Naked author has found ways to amicably coparent 4-year-old daughter True with the Chicago Bulls player, the two have not otherwise conversed since December 2021.

“Khloé and Tristan [are] not speaking outside of coparenting, that is the only communication they have anymore, the insider told Us on Wednesday. “Tristan has realized that he’s a parental figure to True and the new baby and that’s he is to Khloé right now.”

Nichols, however, can’t say the same of the Canada native, who allegedly has never met their little one. “Tristan is very absent from Theo’s life. He hasn’t met Theo nor has he initiated any meetings,” a source revealed to Us in June. “He doesn’t have any immediate plans to meet his son face to face.”

News of Thompson’s affair first came to light late last year when Kim Kardashian discovered legal documents that stated Nichols was suing Thompson for child support — a moment captured as the Kardashians cameras were rolling.

“The whole thing that is so sad is that she wanted a baby boy. And now this girl is having f–king baby boy. A f–king random that he slept with one night?” the KKW Beauty founder, 41, said during an episode that aired in June 2021. “F–k him. I was so team him.”

The former Cleveland Cavalier, who also shares son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig, confirmed his paternity in January. Thompson, who has admitted to being unfaithful to Khloé multiple times throughout their relationship, publicly apologized to her at the time.

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” Thompson wrote at the time. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

