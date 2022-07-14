Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Sex of Baby No. 2 Revealed

It’s a boy! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting baby No. 2 via surrogate – and daughter True is getting a brother, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

A source exclusively tells Us that gifting the 4-year-old with a little sibling was always the plan for the Good American cofounder, 38, who created the embryos with Thompson, 31, with the sole intent of using a surrogate. The two also specially chose the embryo to be a boy.

The insider adds that while the off-on couple called it quits in June 2021, “the baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else,” referring to Maralee Nichols, with whom Thompson welcomed son Theo in December 2021.

News of Thompson’s paternity scandal first came to light in December 2021. During season 1 of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered in April, Kim Kardashian discovered via legal documents that Nichols, 31, was suing the Canada native for child support. Thompson confirmed the child is his in January.

While Khloé and the pro athlete have been working as coparents since the birth of daughter True in April 2018, their relationship has been anything but stable, with Thompson facing multiple cheating scandals — one of which occurred while Khloé was in her final weeks of pregnancy.

The pair initially called it quits in February 2019 after Thompson kissed Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods, but the two rekindled their flame in August 2020 after quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, Khloé and the basketball player broke up again in June 2021, three months after Thompson’s hookup with Nichols. A source tells Us that the duo “have not spoken since December outside of coparenting matters.”

The Hulu personality has previously been vocal about her desire to expand her family. During a 2021 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Strong Looks Better Naked author opened up about her IVF journey.

“I’m gonna need you,” Khloé told the former Cleveland Cavalier during a February 2021 scene. “We have to line it up with your schedule so I can make embryos with my frozen eggs. … I think I’m ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again. This process might take time. I have no idea. I want to be prepared.”

The following month Khloé told Kim, 41, that she was looking into surrogacy due to her “high risk” of potentially miscarrying. “[My doctor] said she would feel terrible putting [an embryo] in without warning me that most likely I wouldn’t be able to carry,” she revealed at the time.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!