Khloé Kardashian is ready for baby No. 2 — but her doctor is “concerned” about her carrying the child.

“[My doctor] said that I would be, like, a high-risk carrier for a pregnancy,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, told Kim Kardashian in a Thursday, March 18, sneak peek of the premiere. “I’m not gonna get into specifics on camera, but they said it’s an 80 percent chance I’ll miscarry. I almost miscarried with [my 2-year-old daughter], True, at the beginning. But I didn’t know that was a lingering thing. … She said she would feel terrible putting [an embryo] in without warning me that most likely I wouldn’t be able to carry.”

In a confessional, the Strong Looks Better Naked author opened up about how “shocked” she felt by the news. “All I’m trying to do is bring more love and more life into my family, and all I seem to be doing is running into more and more roadblocks and it’s really hard for me to digest,” she said.

Kim, 40, encouraged her younger sister to explore surrogacy, calling it “the best experience.” (The KKW Beauty creator gave birth to daughter North, 7, and son Saint, 5, but welcomed daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 22 months, via gestational carrier.)

“You know what giving birth feels like. I always say if you can do it, it’s such an amazing experience, but you’ll see that the love you’ll have for your kids is exactly the same,” the Selfish author told Khloé. “There’s no difference except there was someone else that was the carrier.”

The Revenge Body host didn’t seem convinced, telling Kim, “That’s actually really scary. I really can’t believe this is happening.”

She concluded in a confessional “I’m really grateful that there are other options, but I loved being pregnant with True. Such a beautiful experience to have. Knowing I might never get to feel like that again, it’s daunting, it’s scary, it’s stressful and it breaks my heart.”

Khloé gave birth to her baby girl in April 2018. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2020 that she and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, “would love” to have another together, his third. (The professional basketball player, 30, welcomed son Prince, 4, in 2016.)

The Good American cocreator broached the subject with the athlete in a KUWTK clip last month. “We have to line it up with your schedule so I can make embryos with my frozen eggs,” she said in the February footage. “I think I’m ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again. This process might take time. I have no idea. I want to be prepared.”

Thompson replied, “I’m all for it. I think it’s gonna work.”