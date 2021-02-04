Time to give True a sibling! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are ready to have their second child together.

“Every time I post a video, Kim [Kardashian] DMs me and she’s like, ‘She can’t play by herself her whole life,’” the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 36, told the professional basketball player, 29, in a Thursday, February 4, Keeping Up With the Kardashians clip. “In my head when I was gonna have kids, I never ever imagined having an only child. Especially being in quarantine with her [amid the coronavirus pandemic], I felt bad. She had no friends. She had nobody. [She and her cousins] were isolated even from each other for so long.”

The Revenge Body host explained, “True’s getting older and I feel like it’s now time to have another kid.”

The athlete nodded, saying, “Yup. That’s what I like to hear.”

Khloé told the Canada native that she had been wanting baby No. 2 “for quite some time” and got a “head start” freezing her eggs a couple of months prior.

“I’m gonna need you,” the Los Angeles native said. “We have to line it up with your schedule so I can make embryos with my frozen eggs. … I think I’m ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again. This process might take time. I have no idea. I want to be prepared.”

Thompson replied, “I’m all for it. I think it’s gonna work.”

The NBA player went on to tell Khloé that he has “always wanted four kids.” He joked, “Two down, two more to go,” referencing their 2-year-old daughter and his son, Prince, 4, with ex Jordan Craig.

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2020 that he and the Good American co-creator were back together one year after their split and would “love” to have another child.

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the quarantine,” a source told Us at the time.

One month prior to their reunion, the reality star said during a Morning Mash Up appearance that she “wish[ed]” she was pregnant because True was “getting big.” She explained, “I love kids. I love my nieces and nephews. I love children, so I definitely would [have more]. I am totally content with True if all I ever have is True. She fulfills everything I’ve ever dreamt of and wanted, she’s perfect. I know that’s a lot of pressure to put on her, but to me she is. If I have another one, what a blessing, but if not, I feel fine with that.”

The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres on E! Thursday, March 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET.