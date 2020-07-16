Big sister True? Khloé Kardashian said children are a “blessing,” gushing about how much she would love to have more.

“I sort of wish [I was pregnant] because now I’m like, [True’s] just getting big,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, said during a SiriusXM Hits 1’s Morning Mash Up appearance with Nicole Ryan, Ryan Sampson and Stanley T, airing on Friday, July 17. “She’s 2. It goes so quickly and I know why people keep having kids now, but then they just all turn into teenagers.”

The reality star went on to say that she couldn’t “handle the amount” of children her mom, Kris Jenner, had — Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — but is leaving her family plans “in God’s hands.”

The E! personality explained, “I love kids. I love my nieces and nephews. I love children, so I definitely would [have more]. I am totally content with True if all I ever have is True. She fulfills everything I’ve ever dreamt of and wanted, she’s perfect. I know thats a lot of pressure to put on her, but to me she is. If i have another one, what a blessing, but if not, I feel fine with that.”

She and ex Tristan Thompson welcomed their baby girl in April 2018. Following two cheating scandals, the former couple called it quits in February 2019 — but the professional basketball player, 29, said in an April KUWTK episode that he was “on board” with being Khloé’s sperm donor in the future.

The Good American cofounder said in a confessional at the time: “I am thinking about doing a second round of egg retrieval but this time making embryos. … It’s weird because Tristan and I, we’re not together.”

When the Revenge Body host told the athlete her plan, he said, “I’m open to doing that and down to do that. At the end of the day, I want whatever’s gonna make you feel comfortable.”

Khloé gushed about Thompson’s fatherhood skills on a Saturday, July 11, clip, telling Andy Cohen that she and her ex are “in a really good place” and she “ha[s] to be an adult” for their toddler’s well-being.

“Why make it difficult for the rest of my life?” she explained to the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 52, at the time. “I have to deal with him. And he’s her dad, and he’s a great dad to her. So I’m not gonna drag my feet. I’ll make it as good as I can. Because that would just be harder on me.”