Team effort. Khloé Kardashian is dedicated to making her coparenting relationship work with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson for the sake of their 2-year-old daughter, True.

The Good American cofounder, 36, opened up about her partnership with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 29, in a bonus clip from season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Andy Cohen bumps into the reality star at an event and immediately questions Kardashian on her relationship with her ex.

“You know what, Tristan and I are in a really good space,” the E! personality said to which Cohen, 52, replied, “if anyone could get in a good space with him, it’s you.”

Kardashian explained that she made the decision to move beyond any hurt feelings for the sake of their daughter. “It’s like, I have to be an adult. Why make it difficult for myself for the rest of my life?” she told the Watch What Happens Live host. “I have to deal with him. And he’s her dad and he’s a great dad to her. So I’m not gonna drag my feet. I’ll make it as good as I can. Because that would just be harder on me.”

Kardashian and Thompson called it quits on their relationship in February 2019 after dating for more than two years. At the time, the NBA star was caught kissing Kylie Jenner‘s then-BFF Jordyn Woods. Months earlier, Thompson was cheated on the former Dash store owner with multiple women while she was nine months pregnant with True.

A source told Us Weekly in February that the former couple are “happily coparenting” as they quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic. An insider told Us in March that self-isolating with Thompson has made Kardashian “have a soft spot for him.”

An insider shared in April that the athlete, meanwhile, is “fighting to make their relationship work more than ever right now.”

The pair have not only been spending time together at home but have accompanied each other to numerous social events in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Kardashian attended Thompson’s 4th of July party at his L.A. home and in June the duo were spotted looking cozy at a friend’s birthday bash. The Canada native also celebrated Kardashian’s birthday at an elaborate celebration at her Calabasas house last month.

Kardashian sparked speculation that they were engaged after she was photographed at her party wearing a huge diamond ring on her left hand. A source told Us that the pair are “not engaged” and the Strong Looks Better Naked author appeared to shut down the rumors via Twitter on July 2.

“Wait… what? Lol,” she wrote. “I just came online and I’m even confused lol. Basically my daily thoughts about 2020. But for real… wtf lol people just be talking. Quarantine has us all going 🤪 🤪.”