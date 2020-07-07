World’s friendliest exes! Khloé Kardashian celebrated Independence Day this year at her ex Tristan Thompson’s party — and she had a great time at the bash with her family and friends.

In her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 7, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, shared a glimpse into the event’s holiday-themed red-white-and-blue decor as well as snacks like ice cream and Sweet Flower gift bags with cannabis-infused products including Artet aperitifs for guests. She then shared multiple snaps of her and Thompson’s 2-year-old daughter, True, getting into the holiday spirit.

The Good American cofounder also uploaded several photo booth shots of herself alongside her brother, Rob Kardashian, and her best friend Malika Haqq.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author’s attendance at Thompson’s bash comes after the former couple sparked reconciliation rumors. The 29-year-old athlete made an appearance at Kardashian’s 36th birthday party on June 27, and she was seen wearing a massive diamond ring on her left hand. However, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the exes are “not engaged.”

Despite not being back together, a source revealed to Us that Kardashian and Thompson have grown closer while coparenting True amid the coronavirus pandemic. They had been “very much acting like a couple” and “being affectionate” while staying together in quarantine.

Aside from that, another source told Us that Thompson — who cheated on the reality star with multiple women before their split — has been working hard to prove himself to Kardashian. “Tristan is really stepping up to the plate with Khloé and True and is fighting to make their relationship work more than ever right now,” the insider revealed, adding that the businesswoman “is enjoying spending time as a family” and is “not completely open to letting Tristan back in her life in a romantic way right now.”

Kardashian and Thompson called it quits for good in February 2019 after more than two years together. Over the course of their relationship, the NBA star cheated on the former Dash owner when she was nine months pregnant but they remained together until Thompson made headlines for cheating on Kardashian with Jordyn Woods — her sister Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend.

In July 2019, Kardashian opened up to Us exclusively about her coparenting dynamic with Thompson. She revealed that she’s received “tips” from Scott Disick and sister Kourtney Kardashian, who share three kids.

“They do such a seamless job at it, but I’m still … fresh,” she said at the time. “I think Tristan and I broke up, like, five months ago, so it’s still sometimes awkward, but I think we’re both doing a really good job. I mean, whenever he wants to see her, he can.”

