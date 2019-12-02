Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Fan Who Wishes Tristan Thompson Never Cheated





A moment of reflection. Khloé Kardashian mused over her former beau Tristan Thompson’s infidelity after a supportive fan wished that the athlete never cheated.

Kardashian, 35, responded to the fan who tweeted about the Good American cofounder’s broken romance with Thompson, 28. “I wished Tristan never messed up! Him and Khloé were so cute together! #KUWTK,” the devotee wrote on Sunday, December 1.

“Same babe. Same lol #KUWTK,” Kardashian replied back. “But we are coparenting so well right now. It is a great space to be in. Coparenting is such a hard space. Much respect to all coparenters.”

She then responded to another fan’s tweet regarding the exes’ coparenting relationship, writing: “He’s True’s daddy — she deserves to have a loving and awesome father. Tristan is amazing to her. She deserves that. We all make mistakes in life and none of us are perfect. I’m not gonna hold on to that negativity because it will only hurt myself & the energy that I get to my child.”

The Revenge Body host’s comments come after an awkward moment between the exes aired on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which involved the Cleveland Cavaliers player confessing his love for his former girlfriend.

Kardashian was on a FaceTime call with Thompson and the duo’s 19-month-old daughter, True, to tell their baby girl she loved her and wish her a good night. The Canadian star took it upon himself to tell Kardashian, “Alright, love you.” But the reality star politely responded, “Bye, thank you.” After ending the call, Kardashian explained her take on the pair’s brief interaction while speaking with close pals Malika and Khadijah Haqq, who were also present for the conversation.

“I don’t know what to say,” Kardashian said. “I just think now, I’ve already seen how this ride goes and I don’t enjoy it. So it’s like why would I want to do it for a third time?”

During this same episode, Kardashian admitted that she was “conflicted” after Thompson gave her several lavish gifts for her birthday, including a stunning diamond ring.

Kardashian and Thompson began dating in 2016 before calling it quits this past February. The split came after the pro basketballer made headlines for his infamous cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods, the former best friend of Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner. Thompson had previously cheated on the Strong Looks Better Naked author while she was pregnant with their child.

In July, Kardashian spoke with Us Weekly exclusively about how she works with Thompson to coparent True. “I think Tristan and I broke up, like, five months ago, so it’s still sometimes awkward, but I think we’re both doing a really good job,” she shared. “I mean, whenever he wants to see her, he can.”

A source later confirmed to Us in October that Thompson “has made it known to Khloé he wants to reconcile.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.