



Better apart? Khloé Kardashian gushed about coparenting 18-month-old daughter True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson after he made a nice gesture.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, shared a photo of a balloon arch in her living room that read “Pink Diamond” before giving context to the elaborate gift. “Today was the launch of my Pink Diamond collection with KKW Fragrance, and I got these balloons sent to me,” she said in an Instagram Story video on Friday, November 8. “They’re from baby True and Tristan.”

She added: “I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness, and I’m really proud at the coparenting place that we are in.”

Thompson, 28, already showed his support for Kardashian’s launch publicly. “This brunette hair gives me the feels,” the Revenge Body host captioned a promotional photo for the perfume via Instagram. The NBA player replied on Wednesday, November 6, with two red heart emojis and a crown emoji.

Kardashian opened up exclusively to Us Weekly in July about coparenting with her ex. “I think Tristan and I broke up, like, five months ago, so it’s still sometimes awkward, but I think we’re both doing a really good job,” she explained at the time. “I mean, whenever he wants to see her, he can.”

The reality star noted that True simplified the process. “It’s all about the baby!” she said. “You put your kids as a priority, and they come first. Nothing else matters.”

Kardashian revealed the “hard” aspect of sharing her baby girl in October. “It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, ‘No, because you hurt me,’” she admitted during an appearance on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast. “But he never hurt True. Him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. I will never come in-between that, I don’t believe in that.”

A source told Us exclusively in October that Thompson “has made it known to Khloé he wants to reconcile” following their February split. However, the insider revealed that she “doesn’t seem open to reconciling with Tristan,” while another source said: “Khloé is coparenting and not getting back with him.”