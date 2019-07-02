



“I think Tristan and I broke up, like, five months ago, so it’s still sometimes awkward, but I think we’re both doing a really good job,” Kardashian, 35, says in the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “I mean, whenever he wants to see her, he can.”

The Good American designer also added that despite any drama going on between them, they don’t let any of it affect True.

“It’s all about the baby!” the Revenge Body host said. “You put your kids as a priority, and they come first. Nothing else matters.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

