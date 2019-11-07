



In his feelings. Tristan Thompson left another flirty comment on one of ex Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram posts on Wednesday, November 6. The NBA player, 28, showed Kardashian, 35, some love on a promotional photo for her upcoming KKW Fragrance collaboration.

“This brunette hair gives me the feels,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the millennial-pink-themed picture. Thompson replied with a crown emoji between two red hearts, seemingly calling his ex a queen.

The Cleveland Cavaliers center was caught leaving flirtatious comments on several of Kardashian’s pictures in September, sparking speculation that the estranged couple might be getting back together. When the Strong Looks Better Naked author shared a photo of herself paying homage to the late Anna Nicole Smith, Thompson called his ex “perfection.” He later deleted the response.

The Good American cofounder and the athlete have had a rocky relationship since welcoming their first child together in April 2018, just days after news broke that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian with multiple other women. The couple initially tried to stay together following the scandal but called it quits nearly a year after the birth of their daughter, True, now 18 months.

The couple weathered yet another cheating scandal in February when Thompson was caught kissing and getting cozy with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Since the betrayal, the couple have been cordial as they work on coparenting their daughter. “It’s not easy for me,” Kardashian admitted on an episode of Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast in October. “It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, ‘No, because you hurt me.’ But he never hurt True.”

The KUWTK star’s confession came just weeks after sources told Us Weekly that Thompson wanted to pursue his ex again. “Tristan has made it known to Khloé he wants to reconcile,” an insider told Us at the time. “Her friends are concerned Tristan misses the lifestyle and perks that are included when dating a Kardashian.” A second source revealed that the Revenge Body host has no interest in getting back together, however.

Fans have seen Thompson’s desire to save his relationship with Kardashian in the current season of the E! reality series, even giving his ex a sparkly pink diamond ring. Despite rumors of the gift being an engagement ring, Kardashian confidently set the record straight in a series of Instagram Stories, noting, “Sometimes you have to put up a sign that says, ‘Do Not Disturb, God is working’ on your heart.”