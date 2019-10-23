



Nothing to see here. Khloé Kardashian confirmed she’s single after a new Keeping Up With the Kardashians promo teased Tristan Thompson gifting her with a pink diamond ring.

“It looks fully like an engagement ring!” Scott Disick notes as Kardashian shows off the ring in the trailer for an upcoming episode.

The 35-year-old Revenge Body host later made her current relationship status official by posting a couple of not-so-cryptic quotes on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 22.

“Being single doesn’t necessarily mean you’re available,” one slide read. “Sometimes you have to put up a sign that says, ‘Do Not Disturb, God is working’ on your heart.”

Kardashian has acknowledged that she’s feeling content and fulfilled coparenting with Thompson, 28. The reality star shared a second quote that reads, “The universe gives me everything I want and need. Always has. Always will.”

The couple split in February after the Cleveland Cavaliers player was seen kissing Kylie Jenner’s lifelong friend Jordyn Woods. This wasn’t the first time Thompson’s infidelity made headlines, as photos surfaced of him cheating on Kardashian when she was nine months pregnant in April 2018. The couple welcomed baby girl True Thompson shortly after. Kardashian has since forgiven the NBA star in hopes of making a smooth transition to their coparenting lifestyle.

Sources close to the couple previously told Us Weekly that the basketball pro has told his ex that he wants to reconcile. However, Kardashian’s friends are “concerned Tristan misses the lifestyle and perks that are included when dating a Kardashian.”

Coparenting their 18-month-old daughter hasn’t always been easy for the couple, as Kardashian revealed on a recent episode of Jay Shetty’s podcast, “On Purpose.” The KUWTK star said, “It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, ‘No, because you hurt me.’ But he never hurt True. Him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. I will never come in-between that, I don’t believe in that.”

Khloé isn’t the only Kardashian sister who faces the challenges coparenting can bring. She told Us Weekly in July that she looks up to big sister Kourtney and her ex Disick as an example of how to keep Thompson involved in raising baby True.

“They do such a seamless job at it,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author said. “I’m still … fresh.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.