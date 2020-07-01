Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Engaged

Is all forgiven? Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson might be crushing the cordial coparenting game, but that doesn’t mean they’re ready to rekindle their relationship just yet.

Fans began to wonder whether Kardashian, 36, and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 29, had secretly gotten engaged after noticing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flashing a huge diamond ring on her left hand in photos from her Saturday, June 27 birthday bash. Despite rumors, an insider tells Us Weekly exclusively that the exes are “not engaged.”

The former couple began dating in September 2016 and welcomed daughter True nearly two years later. After the NBA star was involved in a string of cheating scandals, most notably with Kylie Jenner‘s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods, the pair called off their relationship in February 2019. Through all of their ups and downs, Kardashian and the athlete have done their best to remain on good terms for the sake of their daughter.

Us broke the news earlier this year that the exes are self-isolating together in California amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Khloé doesn’t have bad or negative feelings toward Tristan at this point,” a source explained in March. “Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad. Khloé has been open and receptive toward Tristan.”

While spending time with his former flame in lockdown, Thompson has been working hard to prove himself as a loyal partner. “Tristan is really stepping up to the plate with Khloé and True and is fighting to make their relationship work more than ever right now,” a separate source said in April. Despite his best efforts, the Revenge Body host is “not completely open” to revisiting her romance with the Canada native.

Though they’ve weathered their fair share of drama together since welcoming their daughter, Kardashian and Thompson still have a strong bond. In honor of her 36th birthday on Saturday, the basketball player thanked his ex-girlfriend for being such a positive force in his life.

“I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” Thompson wrote via Instagram. “I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian.”