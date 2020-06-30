Birthday queen! Not even quarantine could keep Khloé Kardashian from hosting a blowout birthday bash to celebrate her big day amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“My magical birthday party details ✨,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote via Instagram on Monday, June 29, two days after ringing in her 36th birthday with family and friends. “The guest list was SMALL but the decor was MAJOR!”

Later that day, party planner Mindy Weiss shared some behind-the-scenes details from the event, including custom-made face masks and hand sanitizers with the birthday girl’s face on them. “Keeping the guests safe with masks and sanitizer! Only a few guests but they loved the goodies!” Weiss captioned an Instagram post.

Kardashian hit the photo booth with her friends at the party, posing for goofy selfies with Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and more of her guests. The reality star’s yard was transformed into a pink oasis, lined with candles and flowers that matched her all-pink theme. Even the food was pink, with rosy-hued grilled cheese sandwiches cut into heart shapes and pink desserts like Rice Krispie treats, cupcakes and cake pops.

Before flooding her Instagram feed with photos from her fun-filled party, the Good American cofounder showed off her pink party decor on Saturday, June 27. In a series of photos on her Instagram Story, Kardashian featured a huge inflatable slide in her yard with her likeness at the top of it and baby pink balloons, which floated throughout her house. Khloé celebrated with her closest loved ones — including sister Kourtney Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner, and brother Rob Kardashian — and even had a little help from daughter True, 2, when it was time to blow out the candles on her cake.

Shout-outs from Khloé’s family and friends popped up all over social media while she partied the night away in her California home. Her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson penned a thoughtful tribute to the reality star on Saturday, thanking her for the positive impact she’s had on his life. The former couple split in February 2019 after the Cleveland Cavaliers athlete, 29, was caught cheating with Kylie’s then-best friend, Jordyn Woods. Since then, the duo have done their best to amicably coparent True and put her needs above their drama.

“I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” Thompson wrote alongside a photo of himself with his ex and their daughter on Instagram. “I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian.”

Despite their complicated history, Khloé and her former flame have been able to keep things cordial for the sake of their little one. In March, Us Weekly confirmed that the exes were quarantining together as cases of COVID-19 continued to climb across the country.

“Khloé doesn’t have bad or negative feelings toward Tristan at this point,” a source said at the time. “Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad. Khloé has been open and receptive toward Tristan.”

Scroll down to see more from Khloé’s backyard birthday bash!