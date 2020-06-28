Khloe Kardashian Wrestles With Her Sisters at Pink-Themed 36th Birthday Party

Pretty in pink! Khloé Kardashian wasn’t able to celebrate her 36th birthday outside of the house due to the coronavirus quarantine but she brought the festivities to her own backyard.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted a lavish pink-themed bash at her home, where her friends and family gathered in her honor. Kardashian showed off the party decorations — which featured her name and face — via her Instagram Story on Saturday, June 27. The Revenge Body host even had an inflatable slide with a giant replica of her head at the top.

Kardashian also included her 2-year-old daughter, True, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, on the birthday cake.

At the end of the night, the Good American cofounder ended up playfully wrestling with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner because she didn’t want them to leave. Eventually, Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, broke up the funny altercation, which Kylie Jenner filmed and posted on her Instagram Story.

Hours earlier, Khloé’s friends and family posted sweet messages in honor of her big day. Kim Kardashian shared a photo via Instagram of Khloé as she got glammed up for an event.

“Happy Birthday to the most beautiful soul,” the Skims founder wrote. “Thank you for always being so positive and thoughtful and caring towards everyone always! You are so loyal and just care so much about everyone around you. Your light glows and I’m so proud to be your sister. I love you forever! Happy Birthday @khloekardashian.”

Thompson, 29, posted a photo of himself with Khloé and True via Instagram. The former couple called it quits on their two-year relationship in February 2019 after he was caught kissing Kylie’s then-BFF Jordyn Woods.

“I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” the Cleveland Cavaliers player wrote. “I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian.”

Scroll down to see photos of Khloé’s birthday party.