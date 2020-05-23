Hot and heavy. Kris Jenner is always ready to get intimate with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble — and she’s concerned that her sexual appetite might be a problem.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, 64, met up with her friend Faye Resnick in a bonus clip from season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where she shared that she can’t get enough of Gamble, 39.

“I don’t know what’s happening, but I think there’s really something wrong with me because I’m always ‘in the mood,'” Jenner explained. “I don’t think it’s normal.”

The E! personality added that it was hard to talk to her daughters — Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — about her sex life because she is their mother.

“My girls were giving me a hard time because I have a life and I’m a woman with hormones,” Kris explained in her confessional interview. “So the one person that I can always talk to about anything is one of my best friends, Faye, and I know that she will not be the one to judge me and she’ll be the one to understand.”

The momager described Gamble as a “walking, talking Luther Vandross song,” which made it hard for her to keep a lid on her attraction to him.

“He is so sexy always and all I wanna do is, like, ‘Cue the music,'” she said.

However, Kris noted that she was concerned about their 25-year age difference.

“Corey is with someone a lot older and I think as you get older you’re supposed to not be ‘in the mood,'” she said.

Resnik, 69, reminded Kris that this is “the time of our lives that everything happens for us” and encouraged Jenner to enjoy her sex life.

“Faye’s right. Sex at my age is a beautiful thing and what my girls didn’t understand is that I’m actually so lucky to still have these feelings and I feel like I should be taking advantage,” Kris said in her confessional.

The businesswoman later joked to Resnik, “I mean I wanna put it on Instagram like ‘I’m f–king, are you?'”

Kris and Gamble began dating in 2014 after her split from husband Caitlyn Jenner. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star praised her relationship with the tour manager in an interview with Us Weekly in July 2018.

“He’s great. Corey is so easy and, at the same time, so smart and intelligent,” she said at the time. “He’s always one step ahead of me, and he loves the kids, and the kids love him, and he loves the grandchildren. He really is such a great guy.”

Gamble has maintained a low profile while dating Kris but he came under fire from the Kardashian clan when he spoke out about “spanking” Kourtney, 40, and Scott Disick‘s daughter, Penelope, 7, in a September 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. However, a source told Us at the time that the duo were still in a good place despite the drama.

“Kris and Corey are doing great, and Corey is really in love and obsessed with Kris,” the insider said. “He always tries to make her happy and be supportive of her.”

Kris was previously married to the late Robert Kardashian from 1978 to 1991 and to Caitlyn, 70, from 1991 until their separation in 2014. The pair’s divorce was finalized in 2015.