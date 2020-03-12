Honesty hour. Kris Jenner reflected on the aftermath of the affair that ultimately broke up her marriage to the late Robert Kardashian nearly 30 years ago.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 64, opened up about her split from the attorney in a candid conversation with Diane Von Furstenberg on her “InCharge With DVF” podcast on Thursday, March 12. The former couple tied the knot in July 1978 and welcomed four children — Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian — before their finalizing their divorce in 1991.

“I got married when I was very, very young,” Jenner recalled. “I met Robert when I was 18 years old. We dated for four years, got married at 22. Sooner or later during my life when I was in my 30s, I had an affair and my biggest regret was the fact that it broke up my family.”

The In the Kitchen with Kris author continued, admitting that the end of her marriage impacted her as a mother of four young children.

“I didn’t know what to do. I had four kids, I was single. I didn’t know where I was going to live,” she told the 73-year-old fashion designer. “I didn’t know how I was going to make a living. It was the scariest time to be that young. I think I was 32 years old, and I had four little children. My son was maybe a year old and it was scary. I was really, really scared. I remember picking myself up by my bootstraps one day. I have deep faith in God and I just started praying that God would strengthen me, give me that power, give me the ability to be in charge of my own life. It was my turn to really grow up.”

The separation was hard on the entire family, but the Kardashian kids’ struggles continued when their father was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July 2003. Two months later, the lawyer succumbed to the illness at the age of 59.

The Jenner Communications founder previously discussed the lasting emotional impact that Robert’s death had on her son, 32, during a panel at the Nazarian Institute’s ThinkBIG 2020 Conference in January.

“I don’t think he’s still gotten over it,” Jenner said to Dr. Sheila Nazarian at the time. “You don’t just get over something like that. You think you move on and heal and obviously life goes on, but it still is something that is really difficult to do.”

Khloé, 35, has also opened up about how mourning her father put her in a dark place when she was a teenager. She explained during a January 2017 episode of Revenge Body that grief sent her into a “spiral.”

“For me, my spiral was food. And I gained so much weight because I was so internally … just suppressing so many things, that it was like eating me alive,” she said at the time.