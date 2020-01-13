Still in mourning. Kris Jenner opened up about how her son, Rob Kardashian, is handling his father Robert Kardashian’s 2003 death.

“I don’t think he’s still gotten over it,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch, 64, said during a panel with Dr. Sheila Nazarian at the Nazarian Institute’s ThinkBIG 2020 Conference on Saturday, January 11. “You don’t just get over something like that. You think you move on and heal and obviously life goes on, but it still is something that is really difficult to do.”

The In the Kitchen With Kris author went on to explain that she understands where the Arthur George Socks creator, 32, is coming from since she also lost her father at “16 and a half, 17.” Jenner explained, “He died in a tragic car accident, which was really devastating. That’s a very tender age, and as it turned out, my son, years later, lost his dad at the same age.”

The Jenner Communications creator was married to Robert from 1978 to 1991. He was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July 2003 and died two months later at age 59.

Khloé Kardashian was 19 when the attorney died, and she shared her struggles in a January 2017 Revenge Body episode. “When it set in I was like … you spiral,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 35, explained at the time. “And for me, my spiral was food. And I gained so much weight because I was so internally … just suppressing so many things, that it was like eating me alive.”

The previous year, the Good American cocreator posted a sweet tribute on what would have been the businessman’s 72nd birthday, writing on Instagram: “To the best man I’ve ever known, happy birthday daddy. I miss you! I miss you! I miss you! Man… I wish we had more pictures together.”

Kim Kardashian wrote, “Happy Birthday dad! So much has gone on in our lives since you’ve been gone, and I know you have been my guardian angel seeing it all unfold! I love you and miss you so much,” while Kourtney Kardashian added with a post of her own: “Happy birthday to my favorite man in the world who taught me everything. I know you are with me but I wish I could hug you. I love you Daddy.”

