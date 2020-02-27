Mommy to be? Kris Jenner believes her next grandchild could come from her only daughter who doesn’t have any children yet — Kendall Jenner.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, 64, played a game called “Keeping Up With the Blank” during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, February 27. Host Ellen DeGeneres asked Kris who she thinks her next grandchild will come from and the E! personality had three top contenders.

“Kourtney [Kardashian] or maybe Kylie [Jenner],” Kris replied before adding, “Maybe Kendall.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also gave an update on the relationship status of Kylie, 22, and Travis Scott, who share 2-year-old daughter Stormi.

“They’re back together, right?” DeGeneres, 62, asked, to which Kris replied, “I don’t know if they’re back together. They’re just great coparenters.”

The makeup mogul and Scott, 27, have been spotted spending time with Stormi since the couple called it quits on their relationship in October 2019 after more than two years together.

The former couple took Stormi to Sky High Sports in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday, February 23. The pair also reunited earlier this month for their daughter’s massive 2nd birthday party.

“They still spend a lot of time together as a family and have romantic feelings towards each other,” a source told Us Weekly on February 14. “Her family loves Travis and respects him as part of the family, but thinks it’s best for them to have some time apart as a couple and grow up a bit as adults and parents.”

Meanwhile, Kendall, 24, has been spotted spending time with her ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons, including on a Super Bowl LIV date and celebrating New Year’s Eve together. However, a source told Us earlier this month that the pair’s relationship isn’t serious.

“Kendall and Ben are not officially back together,” the insider said. “They both like having a no-strings-attached type of relationship with each other, for the most part. They both work and travel frequently and don’t find it very realistic to be in an exclusive relationship with one another. They do really like each other though and love spending time together.”