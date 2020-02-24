Jumping for joy! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott brought their 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, to a trampoline center on Sunday, February 23.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, and the rapper, 27, were spotted at Sky High Sports in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of California, in photos obtained by TMZ. Scott held their toddler on his hip as they headed to the entertainment center’s VIP area, and Jenner appeared to snap a family selfie.

While the former couple split in October 2019, their friends still “see them getting back together at some point.”

“They still spend a lot of time together as a family and have romantic feelings towards each other,” a source explained to Us Weekly exclusively last week. “Her family loves Travis and respects him as part of the family, but thinks it’s best for them to have some time apart as a couple and grow up a bit as adults and parents.”

Things are “great” with the exes, the insider added, and a second source told Us that their friends are “rallying” for a reunion.

“They are coparenting and hanging out more and more, working on getting back together,” the insider explained. “Kylie and Travis coparent great together and those close to them are hopeful that they officially get back together, but Kylie and Travis are doing their thing and trying to keep their current relationship status low-key and to themselves at the moment.”

Jenner and Scott both attended Stormi’s 2nd birthday party earlier this month, and the reality star gushed about their coparenting relationship after the bash.

“We’re, like, best friends,” the Life of Kylie alum told Harper’s Bazaar in her March 2020 cover story. “We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about my parents, [Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner], in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

She and the Grammy nominee started dating in April 2017 and welcomed their daughter in February of the following year.