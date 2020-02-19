Still holding out hope for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott? You’re not alone.

As first revealed on Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, Jenner and Scott’s friends still “see them getting back together at some point in the future.”

“They still spend a lot of time together as a family and have romantic feelings towards each other,” the source tells Us. “Her family loves Travis and respect him as part of the family, but thinks it’s best for them to have some time apart as a couple and grow up a bit as adults and parents.”

The source adds that things are “great” between the twosome, who share 2-year-old daughter Stormi.

Jenner, 22, and Scott, 27, were first linked in April 2017. Us confirmed that they called it quits in October 2019. “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !!” the reality TV personality tweeted at the time. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

According to a second insider, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO and the rapper’s inner circle are “rallying” for the duo to reunite.

“They are coparenting and hanging out more and more, working on getting back together,” the second source said. “Kylie and Travis coparent great together and those close to them are hopeful that they officially get back together, but Kylie and Travis are doing their thing and trying to keep their current relationship status low-key and to themselves at the moment.”

Jenner previously gushed that she and Scott have “the same goals” and “passions in life.”

“Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together,” she told Playboy the month before their breakup. “You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”