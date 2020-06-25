Baby steps! Khloé Kardashian opened up about how she and 2-year-old daughter True are working out a solid routine in the “adventures” of potty training.

“There’s no right, there’s no wrong. Everyone has accidents, everyone, I don’t know, just learns at their own pace,” the Good American cofounder, 35, revealed during an Instagram Live conversation with Pampers on Thursday, June 25, with her daughter perched on her lap. “We have, like, an hour routine. So every hour, I just put her on the potty and we make it exciting and she looks forward to it. I do believe in incentives. I don’t believe in bribing, I believe in incentives and yeah, so that’s my technique currently.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted that she felt “super grateful” to be going through this journey with her little one while they hunker down during the coronavirus pandemic. Being home amid quarantine has given the reality personality “so much more time to tackle this adventure,” making it the “perfect time” to coach her daughter through potty training.

“I have a ton of nieces and nephews so you would think I would be more used to the potty training process, but it’s different when it’s your own [kid]. So, I’m not that experienced but I try,” Kardashian explained. “The hardest part for me — I would think — is you’re not a mind reader. So just constantly having that routine. … I think potty training is all about consistency for me in this household, but I’m a very consistent type of girl.”

In order to get her daughter excited about what she’s learning, the Revenge Body host offers “rewards” for True to get the job done. “She gets stickers when it’s potty time, when she’s done,” Kardashian said, adding that she’s a firm believer of positive reinforcement. “I think there’s a learning curve for both of us — for me, for her — what works individually for your child. Every person learns differently. … Accidents are accidents.”

Kardashian welcomed her daughter with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in April 2018, shortly after he was caught cheating on the Strong Looks Better Naked author. The duo briefly reconciled, but called it quits for good less than one year later when the Cleveland Cavaliers star, 29, kissed Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Though they’re no longer together, the pair have done everything they can to stay cordial for the sake of their child. Earlier this year, Us Weekly broke the news that Thompson was quarantining with his ex, who “has been open and receptive toward” having him back in her life.

Despite speculation that the two might be rekindling their relationship, Kardashian doesn’t see herself getting back with the basketball player any time soon. “Khloé has a nice relationship with Tristan at this point,” an insider explained in May. “She will always have a place for him in her heart and is being positive about their situation.”