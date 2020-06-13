Khloe Kardashian and Daughter True Enjoy Adorable Backyard ‘Dance Party’

Mother-daughter bonding! Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter, True, busted out her best moves for a dance party in their own backyard.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, shared photos of her 2-year-old dancing via her Instagram Story on Friday, June 12.

“Dance party,” Kardashian captioned a photo of True dancing on a couch outside. In another picture, True sat down to take a break. “My cutie pie,” the Good American cofounder wrote alongside the photo.

In May, Kardashian revealed she was also staying active with some help from her daughter. The E! personality posted multiple videos via Instagram that showed herself pulling True in a wagon behind her.

“Let’s do this! 🏃🏽‍♀,” the reality TV star captioned the workout video before praising her fitness trainer Don-A-Matrix. “@donamatrixtraining was really pushing me this day.”

Us Weekly broke the news in March that Kardashian and True’s father, Tristan Thompson, were self-isolating with their daughter amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad,” the insider said at the time. “Khloé has been open and receptive toward Tristan.”

Kardashian and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 29, tried to make True’s 2nd birthday in April extra special with a Trolls-themed party while they were in lockdown due to the pandemic.

“The beautiful thing about children is they don’t know what’s going on,” the Revenge Body host said at the time on Instagram Live, adding that “having all this time with [True] is so incredible.”

Kardashian and Thompson dated from September 2016 until February 2019 when the athlete kissed Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods at a house party.

A source told Us in February that the former couple are only concerned about making True a priority.

“They are happily coparenting,” the insider said at the time. “There are no plans for them to get back together.”

However, an insider told Us in May the pair were “very much acting like a couple” while self-isolating together. The duo sparked romance rumors once again on Tuesday, June 9, when they were spotted getting cozy at a mutual friend’s birthday party.

Scroll down to see pictures of True’s mini dance party.