The cutest fitness duo! Khloé Kardashian got her workout on over Memorial Day weekend — and she had a little help on the way from her daughter, True.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, posted multiple videos to Instagram from her latest workout effort on Sunday, May 24. She pushed herself to get a move on while pulling along her 2-year-old child in a wagon behind her.

“Let’s do this! 🏃🏽‍♀,” the reality TV star captioned the workout video, which was set to the tune of “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor. “@donamatrixtraining was really pushing me this day.”

Kardashian also received praise from her trainer for her efforts. “Being in quarantine for so long @khloekardashian TBH I was surprised you finished, especially with #BabyTrue on your back,” Don-A-Matrix commented beneath the video upload.

In addition to the Good American cofounder, Don helps to train fellow KarJenner family members Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. Speaking to Us Weekly exclusively in February 2019, the celebrity trainer revealed that the sibling trio “love having nice, flat abs and also working on the gluteus maximus.” He then noted that they aim to ensure that their “butt is nice, tight and round.”

The fitness expert also opened up about what types of workouts the famous sisters enjoy doing most. “I came up with these exercises that I do and I call them my Matrix Move,” he explained at the time. “It’s more doing time, doing resistance training and cutting cardiovascular training. So doing Matrix Move, it has us focus on more than one body part at a time to allow you to be working on your butt, but also to be shaping up the thighs.”

Last August, celebrity trainer Corey Calliet shared his experience of working closely with Khloé during a workout for her Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian series. At the time, he noted how impressive her perseverance is during a fitness setting.

“What surprised me is that Khloé can really work hard,” Calliet told Us exclusively last year. “I’m a really tough trainer and Khloé was good.”

Calliet noted that the businesswoman wanted to make the workout more challenging, adding, “I started off with 20 pounds and then she would go up to like 30, 40 pounds. It was like ‘OK, you can really go.’ So that lets me know when we work out, you know, I don’t have to take it easy on you.”