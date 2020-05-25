Enjoying the long weekend! Though the coronavirus pandemic has left many — celebrities included — stuck indoors due to nationwide stay home orders, lots of stars are making the most of their time at home for Memorial Day.

Chrissy Teigen got a head start on her Memorial Day weekend plans. On Sunday, May 24, the 34-year-old Cravings founder’s husband John Legend made her a specialty cocktail after eating a pancake breakfast with her brood. She then lounged poolside from the couple’s Beverly Hills home.

Teigen even teased songs from Legend’s upcoming album, Bigger Love, while enjoying the sunny day. “Currently leaking John’s album on my stories,” the Chrissy’s Court star wrote on Sunday. “Out June 19th. Or free when I get mad enough.”

The 41-year-old Voice judge noted his approval of Teigen’s move in the post’s comments section, writing: “I call this free promotion. Leak on.”

Carrie Underwood, for her part, showed off her beach bod on Sunday. The “Cry Pretty” songstress wore a cute bikini that she paired with a floppy hat.

“Is it summer yet?” Underwood, 37, wrote, adding the hashtags “#PoolReady” and “#ChooseYou.”

Sofia Vergara enjoyed the pre-summer holiday with her husband, Joe Manganiello. The couple munched on a charcuterie plate and grilled burgers for their at-home picnic. Vergara, 47, and Manganiello, 43, were joined by their dog.

Meanwhile, Ryan Seacrest opted to step away from his home to go on a weekend hike. “A breath of fresh air …. even from behind a mask,” the American Idol host, 45, captioned an Instagram shot of himself wearing a mask and athleisure. “Happy Memorial Day Weekend!

Leading up to the big day, Megan Fox announced that she was teaming up with Redline Steel to help raise $2 million to benefit veterans and their families for Memorial Day. “It was a no-brainer to be a part of this Memorial Day promotion and give back to those who knew and are related to ones who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” the Jennifer’s Body actress, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively on May 20.

Scroll down to see how more celebs celebrated Memorial Day weekend!