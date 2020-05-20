Megan Fox Opens Up About Charitable Project After Machine Gun Kelly Video

Giving back! Megan Fox is helping to raise money for a good cause.

In support of Memorial Day, the 34-year-old New Girl alum is teaming up with Redline Steel — a decor manufacturing company owned by veterans — to bring in $2 million in contributions. Fox is working closely with Redline Steel CEO Colin Wayne, a former U.S. Army vet who was injured in Afghanistan 8 years prior, to raise awareness to the initiative that’s benefiting veterans and their families.

“What Colin went through overseas to then create his company now to be able to do this type of give-back is extraordinary,” the Jennifer’s Body actress told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, May 20. “It was a no-brainer to be a part of this Memorial Day promotion and give back to those who knew and are related to ones who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”

Wayne, for his part, told Us what “a pleasure” it has been to have Fox working alongside his team for this charitable initiative. He also noted what “an incredible human being” Fox is and the “impact” she has to help push the cause.

“Initially, we started speaking as part of a collaboration based on her upcoming movie, which is about war, patriotism and hardships,” he explained. “Redline Steel is a veteran owned and operated business and I knew that connecting with Megan could be a great opportunity to help us gain greater awareness and spread Redline Steel’s mission during this Memorial Day which is to donate over $2 million worth of product to veterans and their families to honor those that paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

The businessman continued, “Megan has made it a point to be an advocate of first responders. It is because of how passionate she is about veterans that our views aligned right from the get-go.”

On Wednesday, Fox and Wayne hopped on an Instagram Live to share his story and discuss the initiative. The pair also briefly touched on her new collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly for his new “Bloody Valentine” music video, which debuted shortly before their live chat.

“Congrats on your Machine Gun Kelly video. I just saw that it went up so it turned out incredible,” Wayne told Fox at the time. “I’ve always been an MGK fan.”

Fox starred alongside Kelly, 30, in his steamy new visual after her split from estranged husband Brian Austin Green was announced on Monday, May 18. A source confirmed to Us that the collaborators “began spending more and more time together because of their work schedules and filming” their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

“They started off as friends and their relationship grew from there,” the insider explained. “Megan thinks MGK is a really cool guy and their relationship turned more romantic.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo